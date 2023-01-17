MODE_MARGINREQUIRED - page 2

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Do you know why Exness Broker is returning ZERO for most symbols using MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)? Other brokers do not have this issue. I am also using RefreshRates(). But it does not help. Is there any solution?



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Dmitry Zhakov #: Do you know why *** Broker is returning ZERO for most symbols using MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)? Other brokers do not have this issue. I am also using RefreshRates(). But it does not help. Is there any solution?
Speak to your broker about it! And if their answer is not to your satisfaction, work a broker you can trust.
 
Dmitry Zhakov #:

Do you know why Exness Broker is returning ZERO for most symbols using MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)? Other brokers do not have this issue. I am also using RefreshRates(). But it does not help. Is there any solution?



Mt4 also has free margin check now , but it too depends on your broker's mode i suppose.

AccountFreeMarginCheck(_Symbol,OP_BUY,lots);

Check what this returns , just in case : 

double margin_for_trade(double lots,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type){
return(AccountFreeMargin()-AccountFreeMarginCheck(_Symbol,type,lots));
}
 
What is the difference between  MODE_MARGININIT and MODE_MARGINREQUIRED?
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