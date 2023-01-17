MODE_MARGINREQUIRED - page 2
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Do you know why Exness Broker is returning ZERO for most symbols using MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)? Other brokers do not have this issue. I am also using RefreshRates(). But it does not help. Is there any solution?
Do you know why Exness Broker is returning ZERO for most symbols using MarketInfo (Symbol(), MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)? Other brokers do not have this issue. I am also using RefreshRates(). But it does not help. Is there any solution?
Mt4 also has free margin check now , but it too depends on your broker's mode i suppose.
AccountFreeMarginCheck(_Symbol,OP_BUY,lots);
Check what this returns , just in case :