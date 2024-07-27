Indicators: DPO Histogram and smoothing

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DPO Histogram and smoothing:

This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.

DPO Histogram and smoothing

Author: maximo

 
nice
 
Nice indicator. Can you put a dividing line between the top half and bottom?
 
Grasshopper King #:
Nice indicator. Can you put a dividing line between the top half and bottom?

That sounds like something that can be done in: 'right click' > Indicator Properties > Levels

 
how do i install it ?
 
maximo #:

That sounds like something that can be done in: 'right click' > Indicator Properties > Levels

Ah excellent, sorry for the brain fade!
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