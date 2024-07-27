Indicators: DPO Histogram and smoothing
nice
Nice indicator. Can you put a dividing line between the top half and bottom?
how do i install it ?
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DPO Histogram and smoothing:
This version of the 'Detrended Price Oscillator' shows the DPO in blue with a smoothed estimate of it as a histogram to view the length of price cycles from peak to peak and trough to trough.
Author: maximo