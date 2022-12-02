VPS will not Migrate with the account on Metatrader5.
MQL5 VPS doesn't work as a traditional VPS.
When you use MQL5 VPS you do not need to keep your computer on.
You must synchronize properly your EA or signal subscription in order to work on the virtual server.
Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recorded after your first synchronization.
If you need to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.
If you want to move to another MQL5 VP server, use this link and then restart your MT5 terminal:
Thank you, I have just realised that trading is not allowed on the account as it is an investor account
Now I'm having trouble transferring the VOS to my Master trading account.
Could you help with this one please?
The instructions are just above, I can't help any more.
Use the change account option.
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