Question regarding the output received from a Sell Order in Strategy Tester
eatrader1231231231231233r5235134: Here I sell 1.736 DIS stocks at 112.12. In the brackets behind it shows two more prices. Does that mean the Sell order of 1736 is splitt and sold at these three different price levels as the order is to big to found a buyer at only 112.12? Thank youThe 3 prices in brackets are the quote prices at the time "( bid / ask / last )"
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Hello,
Here I sell 1.736 DIS stocks at 112.12. In the brackets behind it shows two more prices. Does that mean the Sell order of 1736 is splitt and sold at these three different price levels as the order is to big to found a buyer at only 112.12?
Thank you