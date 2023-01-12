enum symbo string - page 2
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thanks bro you are the best
thanks
thanks
hi bro i encountered a problem trying to backtest the ea multicurrency mq5 that i posted for you what could be causing this?
Then maybe you should explain in detail what problem you had. I don't think he has "physic powers" to be able to read your mind.
hi bro i encountered a problem trying to backtest the ea multicurrency mq5 that i posted for you what could be causing this?
are the charts loaded ?sometimes you need to slap the broker around to give you data
are the charts loaded ?sometimes you need to slap the broker around to give you data
yes
Then maybe you should explain in detail what problem you had. I don't think he has "physic powers" to be able to read your
it doesnt open any trade while backtesting
it doesnt open any trade while backtesting
has it opened a trade in a live chart ? (demo , live as in : not in the tester)
has it opened a trade in a live chart ? (demo , live as in : not in the tester)
on live dem and tester no trade opens
on live dem and tester no trade opens
So its not a tester only issue .
Place prints in the code , ask how many bars mt5 can give you of each symbol .
iBars - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
So its not a tester only issue .
Place prints in the code , ask how many bars mt5 can give you of each symbol .
iBars - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
thank for your help i did not succeed on that but here is a question is it possible to convert an exisiting ea to trade multi symbols?