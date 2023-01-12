enum symbo string - page 2

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Hannah Wanjiku Kimari - #:

thanks bro you are the best

thanks 


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

thanks 


hi bro i encountered a problem trying to backtest the ea multicurrency mq5 that i posted for you  what could be causing this?

[Deleted]  
Hannah Wanjiku Kimari - #: hi bro i encountered a problem trying to backtest the ea multicurrency mq5 that i posted for you  what could be causing this?

Then maybe you should explain in detail what problem you had. I don't think he has "physic powers" to be able to read your mind.

 
Hannah Wanjiku Kimari - #:

hi bro i encountered a problem trying to backtest the ea multicurrency mq5 that i posted for you  what could be causing this?

are the charts loaded ?

sometimes you need to slap the broker around to give you data
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

are the charts loaded ?

sometimes you need to slap the broker around to give you data

yes

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then maybe you should explain in detail what problem you had. I don't think he has "physic powers" to be able to read your 

it doesnt open any trade while backtesting 

 
Hannah Wanjiku Kimari - #:

it doesnt open any trade while backtesting 

has it opened a trade in a live chart ? (demo , live as in : not in the tester)

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

has it opened a trade in a live chart ? (demo , live as in : not in the tester)

on live dem and tester no trade  opens

 
Hannah Wanjiku Kimari - #:

on live dem and tester no trade  opens

So its not a tester only issue .

Place prints in the code , ask how many bars mt5 can give you of each symbol .

iBars - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / iBars
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / iBars
  • www.mql5.com
iBars - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

So its not a tester only issue .

Place prints in the code , ask how many bars mt5 can give you of each symbol .

iBars - Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

thank for your help  i did not succeed on that but  here is a question is it possible to   convert an exisiting ea to trade multi symbols?

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