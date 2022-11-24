I'm trying to import MT4 indicators, but only see MT5 files! Where?

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I've downloaded MT4 and am trying to add indicators, but I only see folders for MT5 (which I previously installed and then uninstalled).  Any help is appreciated!
 

Open your Metatrader 4, go to File - Open Data Folder.

It is how I know that it is MT4:

Open Data Folder -

and mouse click on MQL4 folder:

 
fuzzybuzzbrain:
I've downloaded MT4 and am trying to add indicators, but I only see folders for MT5 (which I previously installed and then uninstalled).  Any help is appreciated!

Did you download it from a broker?

 
Keith Watford #:

Did you download it from a broker?

No, I downloaded from metatrader4.com.

I've been on NinjaTrader and am trying out MetaTrader, so I only have a demo account at the moment.

As I mentioned, I did download MT5 to begin with, but uninstalled that because many of the specific indicators I'm after are only available for MT4.  And now that I have installed MT4, I still can't see anything but the MT5 folders (see the two pix).

Any suggestions?

Thank you in advance for your help!

Files:
mt4.png  11 kb
mt4-2.png  6 kb
[Deleted]  
fuzzybuzzbrain #: No, I downloaded from metatrader4.com. I've been on NinjaTrader and am trying out MetaTrader, so I only have a demo account at the moment. As I mentioned, I did download MT5 to begin with, but uninstalled that because many of the specific indicators I'm after are only available for MT4.  And now that I have installed MT4, I still can't see anything but the MT5 folders (see the two pix). Any suggestions? Thank you in advance for your help!

The link on "metatrader4.com" stealthily installs MetaTrader 5 instead.

MT4 is no longer being developed for several years now, so you will have to download the MetaTrader 4 installation package from your broker.

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