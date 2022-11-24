Partial Close Paying Swaps
Swaps are applied at the end-of-day based on the volume open at that time.
So, if the partial close is made before that time, then only the remaining volume is considered, but if the partial close is made after that then the full volume is considered.
Also note that at the end of Wednesday's, a triple swap is applied.
Swaps are applied at the end-of-day based on the volume open at that time.
So, if the partial close is made before that time, then only the remaining volume is considered, but if the partial close is made after that then the full volume is considered.
Also note that at the end of Wednesday's, a triple swap is applied.
Sorry, this doesn't explain how is possible that I have a yesterday sell with 0$ of swap meanwhile all other positions in sell or buy have swap.
I understand what swaps are, and that they are applied at the new day, but this doesn't explain how, when I close partially a position, sometimes the swap is closing proportionally, sometimes the swap get fully colsed.
Is it understandable what I mean?
Thank you FERNANDO for your answer
Your screenshots only show your closing time. So without knowing the opening time of the two positions, I can neither confirm nor deny your claim.
So, please show or provide the open times for the two positions.
Also, please note that swap values are different for "buy/long" and "sell/short positions". What values are reported in the Contract Specifications?
Also, please note that swap values are different for "buy/long" and "sell/short positions". What values are reported in the Contract Specifications?
The screenshot above displays two open positions. The time the screenshot above has been taken is the same of the post publishing so 23rd of nov.
The time shown is the opening time, provided on the section "Trade" of the mt5 android mobile app. Sorry if not specified that.
Screenshot of specifications of the symbol:
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Hello,
I am performing partial close on yesterday positions.
I noticed that sometimes the SWAP is closing proportionally with the lot size of the partial close order.
Sometimes instead swap get fully closed in a partial close, without accounting for the lot size.
In the screenshot below you have one Sell and one Buy position, both opened yesterday, both been closed partially by my EA, but the sell got all the Swap away, while the buy didn't, and closed it just proportionally.
Both position had swaps today.
How is this managed?