Help needed! Weird trade happened in MT5
That is definitely an error and you will have to speak to your broker about it and have it corrected.
I am just hoping that you selected a reputable, regulated and licensed broker, and that this is not some "scam" broker.
We will not be able to help you here. If the broker does not resolve it, you will net need to contact the regulatory services.
That is definitely an error and you will have to speak to your broker about it and have it corrected.
I am just hoping that you selected a reputable, regulated and licensed broker, and that this is not some "scam" broker.
We will not be able to help you here. If the broker does not resolve it, you will net need to contact the regulatory services.
Thanks for the reply. I spoke to my broker and they have rectified the system error. Phew..
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
Im new here so I dont know if this is the place to post this, I just saw this weird trade which wiped out my account, can someone help me understand what this is?? The market price for this pair was never at this level. Even then I did not put in this trade.
PS. Please let me know if this is a bug and I should raise this elsewhere. Apologise if I post this in the wrong section.
Thanks in advance.