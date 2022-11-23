Reading values from multiple indicators in a subwindow
Access the RSI: put the cursor on iRSI in the Editor and press F1 or read it incl. an example here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/irsi
For each of your RSI you have to declare an individual access via iRSI.
Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iRSI
- www.mql5.com
iRSI - Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Try the ChartIndicatorGet function to get the indicator handle and then the CopyBuffer function to get the indicator value.
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Good Day all,
So I've plotted an RSI indicator to the main chart and on the same window (of the RSI), I've plotted several MA's.
Anyone know if there's a way of getting the MA values relative to the subwindow?
I was able to get the MA handles from the subwindow but when retrieving the values, I get the same values as if they were plotted onto the Main Chart.
Please see below.
Eg. I have a level 90 on that subwindow and would like know when the MA's touch the 90 level.