[SOLVED] MT5 Trading History on Charts Automatically Turns On/Enabled
Normally when you close MetaTrader, it will save the current chart settings in the ".chr" files under "MQL5\Profiles\Charts\Default" or whatever profile you are currently using.
However, if MetaTrader is not closing properly due to some issue or if the the ".chr" files have corruption, this can fail.
So, try cleaning up the affect profile folder, or by deleting the ".chr" files, to see if the newly created charts work properly.
You can also try save this option under the Default template too for any new charts opened.
Normally when you close MetaTrader, it will save the current chart settings in the ".chr" files under "MQL5\Profiles\Charts\Default" or whatever profile you are currently using.
However, if MetaTrader is not closing properly due to some issue or if the the ".chr" files have corruption, this can fail.
So, try cleaning up the affect profile folder, or by deleting the ".chr" files, to see if the newly created charts work properly.
You can also try save this option under the Default template too for any new charts opened.
Thanks for the suggestion.
I tried both the suggestions (deleting the .chr files and also changing the Default template). Both did not solve the issue.
Please describe in detail and with screenshots, exactly what you did and the results you observed. Inform us also, of the MetaTrader build and the operation system version and build.
And finally, also check the Windows Event Viewer in order to see if MetaTrader is closing properly or not. If the terminal application is terminating abruptly, then it should be reported in the events' logs.
Upon further investigation I can confirm one thing that surprised me. I don't know if I never noticed this before or if this behaviour started at some point in time with the updates.
When opening a new chart, the default template is indeed applied, but then the global option to show the trade history is applied to the chart afterwards. In other words, if it is enabled in the "Options", it overrides the default chart template.
However, if one applies the default template to an open chart, it then does not get overridden and the default template is properly applied and disables the trade history.
Please note that this does not have anything to do with the ".chr" files. Those on my setup are being properly saved and applied when restarted. So, your situation points to the possibility that the terminal application is not been properly closed or there some level of corruption of the file system where the ".chr" files are need stored and retrieved.
Upon further investigation I can confirm one thing that surprised me. I don't know if I never noticed this before or if this behaviour started at some point in time with the updates.
When opening a new chart, the default template is indeed applied, but then the global option to show the trade history is applied to the chart afterwards. In other words, if it is enabled in the "Options", it overrides the default chart template.
However, if one applies the default template to an open chart, it then does not get overridden and the default template is properly applied and disables the trade history.
Please note that this does not have anything to do with the ".chr" files. Those on my setup are being properly saved and applied when restarted. So, your situation points to the possibility that the terminal application is not been properly closed or there some level of corruption of the file system where the ".chr" files are need stored and retrieved.
Thank you for looking into this further.
If I may add, I think you have the exact same situation as me; if I manually apply the default template (which is setup/saved with the trade history option turned off) after opening a new chart, the trade history is disabled as per the default template.
However, when I close my MT5 and reopen my MT5, and open a few NEW charts (the default template gets automatically applied when opening new charts), then the trade history is enabled.
So in order to turn off the trade history option, I either have to MANUALLY turn off the trade history option after opening a new chart, or, I have to MANUALLY apply the default template, or any template that is saved with the trade history option disabled, after opening a new chart.
I desire to be able to open a new chart, and by default, have the trade history option disabled by default, without having to MANUALLY do anything.
Maybe this is a software wide issue, and not just for me. I even uninstalled and reinstalled my MT5 and the issue persists.
After explaining my issue in depth, are you experiencing the same thing, or do you believe my terminal application/installation has some corruption?
Thanks again for looking into this issue.
Your original post was about existing open charts and about keeping the settings when you restarted your terminal. You did not say anything about NEW charts.
For the NEW charts I have already given you the solution ... "In other words, if it is enabled in the "Options", it overrides the default chart template."
So disable the "Show trade history" in the global "Options". You will still be able to enabled it on a chart-by-chart basis afterwards.
Your original post was about existing open charts and about keeping the settings when you restarted your terminal. You did not say anything about NEW charts.
For the NEW charts I have already given you the solution ... "In other words, if it is enabled in the "Options", it overrides the default chart template."
So disable the "Show trade history" in the global "Options". You will still be able to enabled it on a chart-by-chart basis afterwards.
My dear friend.
Thank you so much. You have solved my problem. The issue is fixed now. I can't believe I overlooked that option in the settings.
Everything is working fine now. The solution lied in changing the options as you showed in your screenshot.
Thank you again good sir!
You are welcome!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello Friends,
I am encountering a unique issue on MT5. On my charts, on MT5, there is the option of showing the "Trade History" on the charts. You just right click on the chart and click the "Trade History" button to toggle the option on or off. It is the button under "Trade Levels".
Now, my issue/problem is, I always turn OFF the Trade History option and then whenever I close and reopen my MT5, I see that it gets re enable automatically. How can I permanently turn off Trade History?
I want to reduce the clutter on my chart.
Does anybody else face this issue?