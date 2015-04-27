What does the grey number behind the slippage mean?
trade_it:numbers of trades
Hello Everyone!
What does the grey number behind the slippage stand for? Is it the number of accounts where the slippage data is collected from? That would be quite a liitle bit too much if you take a look at OctaFX: 337966?
Greetings,
JT.
doshur:
numbers of trades
numbers of trades
Number of trades in what period? At all? That would be a bit to less.
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Hello Everyone!
What does the grey number behind the slippage stand for? Is it the number of accounts where the slippage data is collected from? That would be quite a liitle bit too much if you take a look at OctaFX: 337966?
Greetings,
JT.