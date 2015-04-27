What does the grey number behind the slippage mean?

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Hello Everyone!

What does the grey number behind the slippage stand for? Is it the number of accounts where the slippage data is collected from? That would be quite a liitle bit too much if you take a look at OctaFX: 337966?

 

 

Greetings,

JT. 

 
trade_it:

Hello Everyone!

What does the grey number behind the slippage stand for? Is it the number of accounts where the slippage data is collected from? That would be quite a liitle bit too much if you take a look at OctaFX: 337966?

 

 

Greetings,

JT. 

numbers of trades
 
doshur:
numbers of trades

Number of trades in what period? At all? That would be a bit to less. 

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