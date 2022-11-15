Connection failure on Mt5
Hey guys. I have been trying to connect my Avatrade account with my MQL5 VPS for a while now. 2 months to be specific and it's still failing. Can you help me connect em please.
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41319464:
Hey guys. I have been trying to connect my Avatrade account with my MQL5 VPS for a while now. 2 months to be specific and it's still failing. Can you help me connect em please.
Hey guys. I have been trying to connect my Avatrade account with my MQL5 VPS for a while now. 2 months to be specific and it's still failing. Can you help me connect em please.
I don't understand what exactly is the problem?
Who do you want to contact, your broker or MQL5 VPS?
Make sure you follow the last steps in these instructions below:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161
If your MQL5 VPS doesn't seem to work properly, I suggest you to change the server here and then try migrating again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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