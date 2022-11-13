Error 10016 can you explain why, the stoploss is 7 pips far away from the price in the right direction
fygauc: 3Hello, I am getting error 10016 invalid stops and sometimes, I do not have this error. And I do not understand why. In this failing example, the selling price is at bid 1.13139, the ask at 1.13175 and the stop loss is at 1.13248. Do you think a stop loss of 7.3 pips is too small to be acceptable ? Thank you for your kindly reply
TP is higher than SL in SELL.
You are selling. So how can the TP (1.14639) be above the Ask (1.13175)?
fygauc:
3Hello,
I am getting error 10016 invalid stops and sometimes, I do not have this error. And I do not understand why.
In this failing example, the selling price is at bid 1.13139, the ask at 1.13175 and the stop loss is at 1.13248.
Do you think a stop loss of 7.3 pips is too small to be acceptable ?
Thank you for your kindly reply
Its not your SL its your TP its higher than your entry price should be lower as you are selling.
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3Hello,
I am getting error 10016 invalid stops and sometimes, I do not have this error. And I do not understand why.
In this failing example, the selling price is at bid 1.13139, the ask at 1.13175 and the stop loss is at 1.13248.
Do you think a stop loss of 7.3 pips is too small to be acceptable ?
Thank you for your kindly reply