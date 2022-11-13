iADX always return zero. Problem MQL4

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void OnTick()

{

double ADX = iADX(NULL, 120,14,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);

Print("ADX : ", ADX);

}


I just want to get the ADX of 2 hours timeframe but it always return zero. 

I think this is a bug from MQL4 because I researched the web and many people have the same problem with no one solving the issue.

 

Timeframes allowed in MQL4:



Timeframes only allowed in MQL5:

 
Thank you it work now :)
 
Zarados19 #Thank you it work now :)


You're welcome. 👍

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