iADX always return zero. Problem MQL4
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void OnTick()
{
double ADX = iADX(NULL, 120,14,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);
Print("ADX : ", ADX);
}
I just want to get the ADX of 2 hours timeframe but it always return zero.
I think this is a bug from MQL4 because I researched the web and many people have the same problem with no one solving the issue.