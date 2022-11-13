Copy trading within same platform.
No, this is not possible with a local copier, you need to login into each trading account that you want to copy from and to, so this will not work.
You need to have both (or more) terminals that you will copy from and to, open and logged into the trading accounts that you want to copy at the same time.
When you are logged into a trading account in your terminal, all others that are visible in the Navigator window are not connected.
No, this is not possible with a local copier, you need to login into each trading account that you want to copy from and to, so this will not work.
You need to have both (or more) terminals that you will copy from and to, open and logged into the trading accounts that you want to copy at the same time.
When you are logged into a trading account in your terminal, all others that are visible in the Navigator window are not connected.
Thank you for the information.
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Hi all,
Is this possible to copy trades within same trading terminals using a local copier? As illustraded in the picture below. If trade taken in Account 1 then it should get copied to 2,3,4&5. If yes then plz suggest the way.