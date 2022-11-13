Copy trading within same platform.

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Hi all,

Is this possible to copy trades within same trading terminals using a local copier?  As illustraded in the picture below. If trade taken in Account 1 then it should get copied to 2,3,4&5. If yes then plz suggest the way.

Program

 

No, this is not possible with a local copier, you need to login into each trading account that you want to copy from and to, so this will not work.

You need to have both (or more) terminals that you will copy from and to, open and logged into the trading accounts that you want to copy at the same time.

When you are logged into a trading account in your terminal, all others that are visible in the Navigator window are not connected.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

No, this is not possible with a local copier, you need to login into each trading account that you want to copy from and to, so this will not work.

You need to have both (or more) terminals that you will copy from and to, open and logged into the trading accounts that you want to copy at the same time.

When you are logged into a trading account in your terminal, all others that are visible in the Navigator window are not connected.

Thank you for the information.

 
You cannot do such operation directly.

But only if you are advanced user or hired a developer، you can create a software to place a text or csv file in your hard drive (or server) to handle the MT5 trades then you are able to copy them into your MT4 or vice versa. 

In addition, you can do the above operation from MT4 to MT4 or even MT5 to MT5
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