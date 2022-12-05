MT4 broker server search no longer working in Windows 2012 R2? - page 3
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Here is my screenshot from my little Windows 7 computer. The operating system is in Portuguese but it should be enough to see that it is a Windows 7 machine. I also put up the clock so that you can see it is recent.
Could it be that you have not updated those older OS to enable to newer SSL and TLS versions? They are usually disabled by default and have to be enabled.
I no longer remember the procedure I followed as it was a while back that I did it, whether it was a change in the registry settings or I just ran a batch file for it.
I also installed Microsoft Edge and kept it updated on all my machines as well (maybe that can be a factor).
However, here is a workaround (should you continue to be unsuccessful) — run the search on a machine that works, and then copy the ".srv" files generated in the "Config" folder of MT4 and copy them over to the affected machines.
As Fernando said and explained very well, an older operating system is not necessarily a problem.
The important thing is to keep it updated with all latest updates, along with the latest versions of Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge browsers.
I've seen users having problems running expert advisors or utilities in computers with older operating systems and the problem usually is that they have stop windows update from functioning properly, blocking all latest updates.
That is a crucial factor that causes all kinds of problems.
Here is my screenshot from my little Windows 7 computer. The operating system is in Portuguese but it should be enough to see that it is a Windows 7 machine. I also put up the clock so that you can see it is recent.
The problem is not that it is not working at all, as I think my colleague explained, it's specifically not working when you enter a broker name in the accounts window to find the servers for a broker. That is when it tries to communicate with the MQL servers to try and get a list of servers, and fails with the TLS communication. If you try that, it likely won't work for you.
It also affects auto updates. Basically it's crippled.
Trust me, we have everything as up to date as it can be, and I have already determined that it is not a cipher suite issue. I do know about the .srv workaround. The problem is that this is not a solution, and is not good for customers who just want to find their broker and go. Plus with a locked down environment, this is not really viable.
Basically the servers have been changed in the past couple of days which now means that things are now broken for a great many customers that are still using older OSes.
It is resolved now. Thanks Metaquotes!
SSLLabs test shows updated/changed and working now.
2022.12.02 15:32:22.352 Notifications: failed send request [0] send request failed [12002]
2022.12.02 15:32:22.352 Notifications: 'pending order #51652825 buy stop 0.06 EURUSD at 1.05447 deleted' not sent to '42C6B909'
Any ideas ??
No, your problem is unrelated.
Also the problem described on this thread has already been resolved.