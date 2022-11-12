Meta Trader 4 Build 1367

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Today I have new update for MT4, but I didn't find any news about it.

Why is there no news at all from metaquotes regarding the MT4 update?

 

 

9 Nov 2022

[Deleted]  
Biantoro Kunarto: Today I have new update for MT4, but I didn't find any news about it. Why is there no news at all from metaquotes regarding the MT4 update?

Because it is a beta release. Don't connect to MetaQuotes Demo servers if you don't want to be a beta tester.

Connect only to reputable brokers to receive only official releases or critical updates.

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 
Fernando Carreiro # :

Because it is a beta release. Don't connect to MetaQuotes Demo servers if you don't want to be a beta tester.

Connect only to reputable brokers to receive only official releases or critical updates.

I know it is a beta release, but at least we are told what is updated.

[Deleted]  
Biantoro Kunarto #: I know it is a beta release, but at least we are told what is updated.

MetaQuotes only issues update notices for Official releases. not for beta builds updates. Sometimes they do issue notices for beta updates, but only when in anticipation of a major release. This however, is only in the case of MT5 because MT4 is no longer being developed (for more than a decade now).

 
Fernando Carreiro # :

MetaQuotes only issues update notices for Official releases. not for beta builds updates. Sometimes they do issue notices for beta updates, but only when in anticipation of a major release. This however, is only in the case of MT5 because MT4 is no longer being developed (for more than a decade now).

It's ok, just curious, what was updated because we really don't know :) Thanks man 

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