Err 5200 - VPS doesn't sync web request
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5200
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Invalid URL
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes
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5200
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Invalid URL
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes
Thank you.
I've read that post and it doesn't help. All other users of this EA don't have that problem except me.
The URL is good indeed.
Ask the author/seller for help then.
I've found this topic, but it doesn't help either.
MetaTrader VPS - migrate MQL5\Images folder? - MetaTrader - General - MQL5 programming forum
My problem is that one of the URLs is not downloaded on the virtual server when I migrate my terminal.
The EA's developer tried everything, and this is apparently the problem.
- 2020.09.25
- www.mql5.com
Have you allowed this URL on you local terminal beforeyou migrated it on the VPS?
Yes I have. when I'm not in auto trading mode, the EA works fine.Plus, I run it on a demo account in live trading (not on VPS and it works well).
Is this a Market product or an EA you bought elsewhere?
Are you using MQL5 VPS service or is this a 3rd party VPS?
Is this a Market product or an EA you bought elsewhere?
Are you using MQL5 VPS service or is this a 3rd party VPS?
I bought it from the MQL5 market
<Deleted by moderator - Do not refer to specific market products or signals in your posts>>
and I'm also using the MQL5 VPS.
I have another EA from this developer and it works great. I try running the two EA alongside (on different charts) and the latter doesn't work offline. I mean after migration the auto trading mode is turned off and that's when the EA doesn't trade.
Plus, I am the only customer experiencing this problem.
Have you discussed the issue with the author of the product?
Can you please show the logs of where this error is displayed?
Is it in the Experts log or in the Journal log?
Have you discussed the issue with the author of the product?
Can you please show the logs of where this error is displayed?
Is it in the Experts log or in the Journal log?
This is a new error (4109 : Wrong chart property ID). The EA trades only when I have the Auto trading mode on.
It's from the expert logs and not from the journal.
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Hello,
My problem is that my new bought EA doesn't work on VPS because my VPS doesn't seem to be able to sync web request.
I see a lot of error 5200.
If anyone has experienced this issue before and have found a solution, I'd be thankful to know how.