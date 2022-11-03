Err 5200 - VPS doesn't sync web request

New comment
 

Hello, 

My problem is that my new bought EA doesn't work on VPS because my VPS doesn't seem to be able to sync web request. 

I see a lot of error 5200. 

If anyone has experienced this issue before and have found a solution, I'd be thankful to know how.

 

5200

Invalid URL


https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

5200

Invalid URL


https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes

Thank you. 

I've read that post and it doesn't help. All other users of this EA don't have that problem except me. 

The URL is good indeed.

 
M.SMR #:

Thank you. 

I've read that post and it doesn't help. All other users of this EA don't have that problem except me. 

The URL is good indeed.

Ask the author/seller for help then.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Ask the author/seller for help then.

I've found this topic, but it doesn't help either. 

MetaTrader VPS - migrate MQL5\Images folder? - MetaTrader - General - MQL5 programming forum

My problem is that one of the URLs is not downloaded on the virtual server when I migrate my terminal. 

The EA's developer tried everything, and this is apparently the problem. 

MetaTrader VPS - migrate MQL5\Images folder?
MetaTrader VPS - migrate MQL5\Images folder?
  • 2020.09.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I'm migrating all my terminals to MetaTrader VPS and the EA send me a current graphic window screenshot with a background image loaded from /Im...
 
Have you allowed this URL on your local terminal before you migrated it on the VPS?
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Have you allowed this URL on you local terminal beforeyou migrated it on the VPS?

Yes I have. when I'm not in auto trading mode, the EA works fine. 

Plus, I run it on a demo account in live trading (not on VPS and it works well).
[Deleted]  
M.SMR #: My problem is that my new bought EA doesn't work on VPS because my VPS doesn't seem to be able to sync web request. I see a lot of error 5200. If anyone has experienced this issue before and have found a solution, I'd be thankful to know how.

Is this a Market product or an EA you bought elsewhere?

Are you using MQL5 VPS service or is this a 3rd party VPS?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Is this a Market product or an EA you bought elsewhere?

Are you using MQL5 VPS service or is this a 3rd party VPS?

I bought it from the MQL5 market 

<Deleted by moderator - Do not refer to specific market products or signals in your posts>>

and I'm also using the MQL5 VPS.

I have another EA from this developer and it works great. I try running the two EA alongside (on different charts) and the latter doesn't work offline. I mean after migration the auto trading mode is turned off and that's when the EA doesn't trade.

Plus, I am the only customer experiencing this problem.

[Deleted]  
M.SMR #: I bought it from the MQL5 market and I'm also using the MQL5 VPS. I have another EA from this developer and it works great. I try running the two EA alongside (on different charts) and the latter doesn't work offline. I mean after migration the auto trading mode is turned off and that's when the EA doesn't trade. Plus, I am the only customer experiencing this problem.

Have you discussed the issue with the author of the product?

Can you please show the logs of where this error is displayed?

Is it in the Experts log or in the Journal log?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Have you discussed the issue with the author of the product?

Can you please show the logs of where this error is displayed?

Is it in the Experts log or in the Journal log?

This is a new error (4109 : Wrong chart property ID). The EA trades only when I have the Auto trading mode on.

It's from the expert logs and not from the journal.

123
New comment