MetaTrader4 Client issue - Please help
About DEP in Windows 10 -
go to "Control Panel" - "System and Security" - "System"
and click on "Advanced system settings":
... "Advanced" - "Performance" - "Settings":
.. and you will find DEP, and add the file or files to be excluded from DEP (add terminal.exe and metaeditor.exe for example):
It may be necessary to restart PC after that.
The other way is to uninstall MT4 and install "clean" MT4 ("clean" from the brokers).
How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program - I’m unable to install MT5 and MT4 from your website, but I can't open it on my laptop
- 2021.09.03
- www.mql5.com
Dear team, i have downloaded mt5 and mt4 from your website but i am unable to open it. Same problem here with all the lately installed mt4 and mt5 downloaded from various brokers. And do not connect with metaquotes-demo server anymore
Thank you for your quick answer Sir!
I tried the DEP method before, it cannot be done because the terminal.exe needs it, windows does not let you add the terminal exe to the exceptions list.
I also tried reinstalling the client many times, cleaned out the windows registry, nothing works.
I tried the DEP method before, it cannot be done because the terminal.exe needs it, windows does not let you add the terminal exe to the exceptions list.
I also tried reinstalling the client many times, cleaned out the windows registry, nothing works.
I downloaded and installed many different broker's MT4 clients, and none of them work as I said. Only MT5 clients work for me.
I'm gonna try your #11 post method, the clean MT4 suggestion
The clean mt4 clients don't work either. Same thing happens. Window shows for few seconds, won't load/show any data, just blank, then shut down.
Chulash #:I can not help in this case sorry.
The clean mt4 clients don't work either. Same thing happens. Window shows for few seconds, won't load/show any data, just blank, then shut down.
The clean mt4 clients don't work either. Same thing happens. Window shows for few seconds, won't load/show any data, just blank, then shut down.
Because if MT4 is not running on Windows 10 (MT5 is running, but MT4 - not) so sorry - it may be some bug with your Windows for example.
I hope some other users may have the ideas about what to do with this situation ..
It may be your anti-virus, or firewall ...
I managed to add the executable to the DEP exceptions, but the client still crashes. Now the exception is "Exception : C0000005 at 1001EFA2 write to 75A50BD0" instead of the previous "Exception : EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION C0000005 at 1001EFA2 write to 76A40BD0"
I think the exe needs some DLL related to graphics, like Microsoft Direct3D or something
https://forex-station.com/app.php/attach/file/3386727
I think I need to manually paste these metaviewer dll-s into the folder
I think I need to manually paste these metaviewer dll-s into the folder
msimg32.dll
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Whenever I open any MT4, it always crashes inmediately without loading/showing any data.
This is the exception that causes the problem, it is from the crash log file:
Exception : EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION C0000005 at 1001EFA2 write to 76A40BD0
Does anybody know how to fix this?
"Add a program to the Data Execution Prevention exceptions list"
This is one of the possible solutions but the "terminal.exe" needs the DEP so it does not work, it can't be done
I have windows 10 64 bit OS.
MT5 clients work perfectly fine except MT4.