exporting Optimiser results to Excel
GTman: Hello, I want to export MT5 optimizer results to Excel, surprisingly I am having problems achieving this outcome. Below this is my options, but the 'Export to XML' gives me unrecognizable code and certainly not what I am looking for in an Excel Spreadsheet. thanks for any advice,regardsThe "Export to XML" option, as the name says, exports XML data with a ".xml" file extension. To open it in Excel, you have to right-click the file and choose "Open with" and then select Microsoft Excel.
Fernando Carreiro #:
The "Export to XML" option, as the name says, exports XML data with a ".xml" file extension. To open it in Excel, you have to right-click the file and choose "Open with" and then select Microsoft Excel.
The "Export to XML" option, as the name says, exports XML data with a ".xml" file extension. To open it in Excel, you have to right-click the file and choose "Open with" and then select Microsoft Excel.
Thanks for reply.
I have solved the problem but not as easily as you suggested.
It simply would not find my Excel, so I saved it in a location, opened my Excel, then when I located it, I saved it in the current xlsx.
all ok.
regards
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Hello,
I want to export MT5 optimizer results to Excel, surprisingly I am having problems achieving this outcome.
Below this is my options, but the 'Export to XML' gives me unrecognizable code and certainly not what I am looking for in an Excel Spreadsheet.
thanks for any advice,
regards