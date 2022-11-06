exporting Optimiser results to Excel

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Hello,

I want to export MT5 optimizer results to Excel, surprisingly I am having problems achieving this outcome.

Below this is my options, but the 'Export to XML' gives me unrecognizable code and certainly not what I am looking for in an Excel Spreadsheet.

thanks for any advice,

regards



[Deleted]  
GTman: Hello, I want to export MT5 optimizer results to Excel, surprisingly I am having problems achieving this outcome. Below this is my options, but the 'Export to XML' gives me unrecognizable code and certainly not what I am looking for in an Excel Spreadsheet. thanks for any advice,regards
The "Export to XML" option, as the name says, exports XML data with a ".xml" file extension. To open it in Excel, you have to right-click the file and choose "Open with" and then select Microsoft Excel.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
The "Export to XML" option, as the name says, exports XML data with a ".xml" file extension. To open it in Excel, you have to right-click the file and choose "Open with" and then select Microsoft Excel.

Thanks for reply.

I have solved the problem but not as easily as you suggested.

It simply would not find my Excel, so I saved it in a location, opened my Excel, then when I located it, I saved it in the current xlsx.

all ok.

regards

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