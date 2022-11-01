Pending order ea
I need EA who makes pending order. Example. i have a sell stop order XAUSD at 1633.66 and SL is 1640.00 and TP is on 1660.00 if price hit my stop loss i need that the EA make the same pending order at the price of 1633.66 but if price hit my TP do not make any order operation please.
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Check your prices.
The SL for a Sell is above the entry price and the TP below and here is how pending orders are placed:
Junior Fernando Alix: I need EA who makes pending order.
There is no need to create pending orders in code.
- The pending has the slight advantage, A) you are closer to the top of the queue (filled quicker), B) there's no round trip network delay (filled quicker.)
Don't worry about it unless you're scalping M1 or trading news.
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Humans can't watch the screen 24/7, so they use pending orders; EAs can, so no need for pending orders, have it wait until the market reaches the trigger price and just open an order.
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