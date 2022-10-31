How do I Connect My Broker's Demo Account to the Web Terminal Session?
We should use Web Terminal from the broker -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23
Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.
Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.
No, that is not what Sergey said.
The web-terminal is broker specific. Each broker supplies their own URL for the web-terminal which only works with their accounts. The web-terminal URL for broker AAA only works for AAA accounts, and the web-terminal URL on broker BBB only works with BBB accounts. The web-terminal supplied on this site only works with MetaQuotes demo accounts.
So in essence ask your broker what their URL is for the web-terminal. It is usually shown on their website anyway.
EDIT: In your case it is right there on the primary webpage address ...
No, that is not what Sergey said.
The web-terminal is broker specific. Each broker supplies their own URL for the web-terminal which only works with their accounts. The web-terminal URL for broker AAA only works for AAA accounts, and the web-terminal URL on broker BBB only works with BBB accounts. The web-terminal supplied on this site only works with MetaQuotes demo accounts.
So in essence ask your broker what their URL is for the web-terminal. It is usually shown on their website anyway.
EDIT: In your case it is right there on the primary webpage address ...
You asked ... "So you're saying that we can't connect our broker accounts to the web platform?"
To which I answered ... "No, that is not what Sergey said."
The web platform here on this site and the one provided by the broker, is one and the same, namely the MetaTrader Web-terminal. It is just that the URL's are broker specific, not the web-platform.
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I"m completely confused here, tonight I created an account with OspreyFX and verified the account. I'm able to log into the demo trading account for MT5 Web Terminal, however i've discovered the more modern-looking Web Terminal via the MQL5 site. However, i'm unable to login and connect to the OspreyFX server. The problem is that i'm unable to change the server in the SERVER drop-down menu, the ONLY option being MetaQuotes-Demo.
I'm incredibly frustrated with this process. How do I login?
Screenshot attached.