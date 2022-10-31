How do I Connect My Broker's Demo Account to the Web Terminal Session?

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Hello All -

I"m completely confused here, tonight I created an account with OspreyFX and verified the account.  I'm able to log into the demo trading account for MT5 Web Terminal, however i've discovered the more modern-looking Web Terminal via the MQL5 site.  However, i'm unable to login and connect to the OspreyFX server.  The problem is that i'm unable to change the server in the SERVER drop-down menu, the ONLY option being MetaQuotes-Demo. 

I'm incredibly frustrated with this process.  How do I login?

Screenshot attached. 


Files:
MT5WebLogin.png  37 kb
 

We should use Web Terminal from the broker  -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

WebTerminal not working!!???

MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23

Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.

Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.


 
Sergey Golubev #:

We should use Web Terminal from the broker  -


So you're saying that we can't connect our borker accounts to the web plagoform? 

Will that change in the future?  The web paaform is so much nicer. 

Why can't we connect right now?  Seems odd.
[Deleted]  
Chad Schultz #: So you're saying that we can't connect our borker accounts to the web plagoform?  Will that change in the future?  The web paaform is so much nicer.  Why can't we connect right now?  Seems odd.

No, that is not what Sergey said.

The web-terminal is broker specific. Each broker supplies their own URL for the web-terminal which only works with their accounts. The web-terminal URL for broker AAA only works for AAA accounts, and the web-terminal URL on broker BBB only works with BBB accounts.  The web-terminal supplied on this site only works with MetaQuotes demo accounts.

So in essence ask your broker what their URL is for the web-terminal. It is usually shown on their website anyway.

EDIT: In your case it is right there on the primary webpage address ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No, that is not what Sergey said.

The web-terminal is broker specific. Each broker supplies their own URL for the web-terminal which only works with their accounts. The web-terminal URL for broker AAA only works for AAA accounts, and the web-terminal URL on broker BBB only works with BBB accounts.  The web-terminal supplied on this site only works with MetaQuotes demo accounts.

So in essence ask your broker what their URL is for the web-terminal. It is usually shown on their website anyway.

EDIT: In your case it is right there on the primary webpage address ...


Well essentially that IS what he said, LOL, and you've confirmed it.  So there that is.  So it's broker-specific, good to know.  I'm new to MT5, so not sure how that works which is why I need to ask. 
[Deleted]  
Chad Schultz #: Well essentially that IS what he said, LOL, and you've confirmed it.  So there that is.  So it's broker-specific, good to know.  I'm new to MT5, so not sure how that works which is why I need to ask. 

You asked ... "So you're saying that we can't connect our broker accounts to the web platform?"

To which I answered ... "No, that is not what Sergey said."

The web platform here on this site and the one provided by the broker, is one and the same, namely the MetaTrader Web-terminal. It is just that the URL's are broker specific, not the web-platform.

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