cryptocurrency chart
Step 1: Find a broker that offers the cryptocurrency that you want to trade. Make sure it is a reputable, licensed and regulated broker so that you don't get scammed.
Step 2: Open an account with them, be it demo or real, and log onto that account with MetaTrader 5.
Step 3: Activate the wanted symbol in the Market Watch window.
Step 4: Right-click the symbol and open a chart for it.
Done!
Do you have a simple solution to check cryptocurrency charts in Metatrader5?
There are some MT5 brokers which are proposing cryptocurrency for analysis and for trading as well.
For example (I made quick search, and I opened the trade on Dogecoin now on Sunday for example):
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But the discussion about the brokers (especially the recommendations) is prohibited on the forum so you should find the broker y yourself for your money sorry.
For example, you can open demo account with 5 or 10 brokers to about the symbols they are proposing for traders (because the symbols, name of the symbols, the chart, and so on - all of them arfe related to the brokers only).
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Do you have a simple solution to check cryptocurrency charts in Metatrader5?
For example, how to open the Dogecoin chart for analysis in Metatrader5?