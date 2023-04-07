News filter with DLL on mql5?
No! The use of DLL calls is prohibited in the Market, in the Codebase and on MQL5 VPS services.
No! The use of DLL calls is prohibit in the Market, in the Codebase and on MQL5 VPS services.
Thanks for your reply. It's what I thought.
What if I change the code, so in the default setting the ea will close all charts instead of disable the auto trade button. Closing the charts does not need dll.
And I add as an option in Inputs, you may choose to enable/disable auto trade button with dll.
So if it is just optional if you would like the option to enable/disable auto trade. Default is without dll (closing charts).
Would that be allowed?
And I add as an option in Inputs, you may choose to enable/disable auto trade button with dll. So if it is just optional if you would like the option to enable/disable auto trade. Default is without dll (closing charts). Would that be allowed?
I repeat, you will not be able have the enable/disable DLL option, because the DLL linkage will still be detected by the verification process and it will be rejected.
If you decide to only have the "close charts" (without any DLL calls at all), then that will be allowed.
I repeat, you will not be able have the enable/disable DLL option, because the DLL linkage will still be detected by the verification process and it will be rejected.
If you decide to only have the "close charts" (without any DLL calls at all), then that will be allowed.
Thanks for the clarification!
I am after a news filter to disable and enable the AutoTrade function just like what you describe. I you able to share it here? Thanks
No! The use of DLL calls is prohibit in the Market, in the Codebase and on MQL5 VPS services.
There are plenty of codes utilizing DLL in the Codebase, e.g. Mysql, MQTT, etc.
Where can we find the Rules of Codebase ?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10983
The Code uses DLL calls so remember to enable the "Allow DLL imports" option.
Yes, there are many old CodeBase publications that use DLL calls, included one of my own. However, modern publications undergo an automated verification process that rejects DLL calls.
Please read the following thread ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
DLL calls and “strict” property in CodeBase publications!
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.04.21 15:56
I was in the process of updating some of my older CodeBase publications, in this case it was the Spread Tracker for MetaTrader 4, but the new code testing feature rejects it because it makes use of DLL calls, which for this particular case, is absolutely necessary in order to keep the Offline Chart active and ticking away. It also requires the “strict” property, but that I can easily fix.
When did these new rules come into effect in regards to the CodeBase?
I don’t seem to be finding any page for CodeBase rules, and on the “Code Guidelines” page, there is no mention about these two requirements.
Does this mean, that we can no longer submit code that makes DLL calls at all?
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I have a news filter that disables/enables auto trading button before/after news releases. For this it uses DLL.I would like to share it for free.
Can I submit this news filter on mql5 market?