Is it possible to identify an order sent by EA or manual?
- How do I add magic number or comment to manual order?
- how to get the name of a EA in a closed position
- Do a Trade with "One Click Trading"
For a user, it is not possible to know if an EA placed an order if it uses a magic number of 0 with no comment (equivalent to manual orders).
However, for the broker, I believe that MetaQuotes has provided them with the means to tell the difference.
That is only in the case of the magic number being non-zero. Please read the original post again. The OP specifically asked in the case where a magic number of zero is used.
I stand corrected. Even when using a magic number of zero, it does identify it as being placed by an EA.
Thank you, @Fernando Carreiro and @Pedro Nunez
The question was 100% answered.
If you want I can open a new thread, but the question below is related to the question above and is very important to me.
Now, suppose that I myself opened the trade position or put a BUY/SELL Limit position.
I would like to know if the broker can know if an EA managed this position using the following operations:
1) Changing the SL or TP.
2) Closing the trade position.
3) Closing the BUY/SELL Limit position.
Thank you very much to provide your knowledge on this matter.
Let me ask this instead … why are you so worried about the broker knowing it was an EA or manual operation?
If you are so worried then either the broker is not trustworthy or you are trying to do something fishy.
Please clarify!
Let me ask this instead … why are you so worried about the broker knowing it was an EA or manual operation?
If you are so worried then either the broker is not trustworthy or you are trying to do’s something fishy.
Please clarify!
It could be a prop challenge where they must trade manually , i assume .
@Lorentzos Roussos , @Fernando Carreiro , yes , there are some very specific rules in the trading world outside this forum related to this question.
Companies (prop firms, hedge funds, investment venture groups, start ups, among others) and traders (amateurs or professional ) are interested in this question.
1) Changing the SL or TP.
2) Closing the trade position.
3) Closing the BUY/SELL Limit position.
Thank you very much to provide your knowledge on this matter.
Forgot to answer this one — I am not sure about MT4, but on MT5, even if I place and order manually and then close it via an EA, the terminal classifies it as an AutoTrade (i.e. carried out by EA).
So, from this experience, I could infer that maybe such operations on MT4 will also be identified as such, but cannot say for certain.
@Lorentzos Roussos , @Fernando Carreiro , yes , there are some very specific rules in the trading world outside this forum related to this question.
Companies (prop firms, hedge funds, investment venture groups, start ups, among others) and traders (amateurs or professional ) are interested in this question.
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