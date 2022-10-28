Not pulling EA through to VPS

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Hi there,

I have difficulty in pulling my EA’s through to my VPS. It does pull the charts through, but not my EA’s.

I’ve attached a screen dump of my VPS journal for reference.

Can someone pleae asist.

VPS - EA
[Deleted]  
Jan Abraham Van Der Walt: I have difficulty in pulling my EA’s through to my VPS. It does pull the charts through, but not my EA’s. I’ve attached a screen dump of my VPS journal for reference. Can someone pleae asist.
Does your EA use DLL calls? If yes, then it will not be allowed on MQL5 VPS service. There could also be other reasons too.
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