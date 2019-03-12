Indicators

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Can someone advise why an indicator will not attach if I double click on it? Or, if I try to pull it from favorites, it will not attach. Also, I am able to buy a new indicator and it will attach itself. So what can I do? I already closed MT4 and reopened, but have the same difficulty.   I continue to receive an error below the chart It says "cannot open file"
 
faithdefender:
Can someone advise why an indicator will not attach if I double click on it? Or, if I try to pull it from favorites, it will not attach. Also, I am able to buy a new indicator and it will attach itself. So what can I do? I already closed MT4 and reopened, but have the same difficulty.   I continue to receive an error below the chart It says "cannot open file"

What is the error in experts tab exactly?

Did you buy it or it is free?

Are you sure it is an indicator?

Maybe it is an EA or Script or maybe it has been compiled with old build of metatrader.

 
Arash Lakzadeh:

What is the error in experts tab exactly?

Did you buy it or it is free?

Are you sure it is an indicator?

Maybe it is an EA or Script or maybe it has been compiled with old build of metatrader.

Thank you Arash for your assistance; Both paid and free indicators will not attach to the charts. The message below reads 

"2019.03.11 17:28:35.728 cannot load 'C:\Users\M\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\7D9235925F74AE0831EDE78E74241737\MQL4\indicators\Market\ZhiBiJuJi MT4.ex4'"

 

These are indictors that I use every day. What puzzles me I am able to use some of them. And, if I buy one at this moment, it will allow me to attach it to the chart. However, the majority of the indicators listed under the Market tab in the NAvigator, will not attach.

 
faithdefender:
Thank you Arash for your assistance; Both paid and free indicators will not attach to the charts. The message below reads 

"2019.03.11 17:28:35.728 cannot load 'C:\Users\M\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\7D9235925F74AE0831EDE78E74241737\MQL4\indicators\Market\ZhiBiJuJi MT4.ex4'"

If you have downloaded the Free Demo version of paid indicator, you can use it only on strategy tester for testing.

 

I may not be detailing the problem correctly. These are paid indicators as well. the problem just started today

 
faithdefender:

I may not be detailing the problem correctly. These are paid indicators as well. the problem just started today

So, You have bought it.

Are you using the same account that your indicator has been activated on?

 
Sorry, I was away for a moment. Yes, I generally purchase my indicators from the area below the chart where there is a tab called "Market" 
 

If you really bought those indicators so you can go to your profile and check them on the left side of your profile 

Those are my purchases - 



 

Next step to check - are you on Windows? or your computer is on LInux or Mac?
Because the Market is working for Windows only.

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Thus, if you see your indicators in your profile (with activations enough), and if your computer is having Windows OS - use the following links to know about how to install - 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Secondly, I have sent multiple complaints to the service desk about the matter you presented. Ordinarily I can go to my account and see my purchases (as you have shown in the picture) That is not a problem. BUT, when I buy an indicator from the area directly below my MT4 chart, it DOES NOT show up in the "Purchases" area. If you understood how many times I have asked them for help you would maybe have a bit of compassion on me. They will NOT answer my problem and I cannot get help from anybody else. The man before you was attempting to help (and had he helped I would have purchased one of his indicators) but he is no longer interested. 
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