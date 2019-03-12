Indicators
- Experts: Metatrader Expert Advisor e-Regr and Metatrader Indicator i-Regr
- MT4 not recognise an expert, so cannot attach to chart
- How to attach indicators from the EA ?
Can someone advise why an indicator will not attach if I double click on it? Or, if I try to pull it from favorites, it will not attach. Also, I am able to buy a new indicator and it will attach itself. So what can I do? I already closed MT4 and reopened, but have the same difficulty. I continue to receive an error below the chart It says "cannot open file"
What is the error in experts tab exactly?
Did you buy it or it is free?
Are you sure it is an indicator?
Maybe it is an EA or Script or maybe it has been compiled with old build of metatrader.
What is the error in experts tab exactly?
Did you buy it or it is free?
Are you sure it is an indicator?
Maybe it is an EA or Script or maybe it has been compiled with old build of metatrader.
"2019.03.11 17:28:35.728 cannot load 'C:\Users\M\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\7D9235925F74AE0831EDE78E74241737\MQL4\indicators\Market\ZhiBiJuJi MT4.ex4'"
These are indictors that I use every day. What puzzles me I am able to use some of them. And, if I buy one at this moment, it will allow me to attach it to the chart. However, the majority of the indicators listed under the Market tab in the NAvigator, will not attach.
Thank you Arash for your assistance; Both paid and free indicators will not attach to the charts. The message below reads
"2019.03.11 17:28:35.728 cannot load 'C:\Users\M\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\7D9235925F74AE0831EDE78E74241737\MQL4\indicators\Market\ZhiBiJuJi MT4.ex4'"
If you have downloaded the Free Demo version of paid indicator, you can use it only on strategy tester for testing.
I may not be detailing the problem correctly. These are paid indicators as well. the problem just started today
I may not be detailing the problem correctly. These are paid indicators as well. the problem just started today
So, You have bought it.
Are you using the same account that your indicator has been activated on?
Next step to check - are you on Windows? or your computer is on LInux or Mac?
Because the Market is working for Windows only.
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Thus, if you see your indicators in your profile (with activations enough), and if your computer is having Windows OS - use the following links to know about how to install -
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
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