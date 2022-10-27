Switching accounts in MT5
Yes, we can switch between trading account in Metatrader. It is my example (I am switching between the trading account all the time):
But one account will be active at the time. So, because of that - the traders are running multiple instances of MT5 to have many trading accounts to be active at the time (to use EAs/robots which should work all the time without interruption for example).
The other way is to use VPS (for automated trading (for EA/robots).
Given that you are coming from TradingView then consider using the MT5 Webterminal as provided by the broker or brokers of your choice. That way you can have multiples accounts from multiple brokers, open on each tab of your browser.
If you want to use the desktop application, then you have to run an instance of the application for each account or broker combination if you want to have them open simultaneously.
You can have multiple applications run in "portable" mode, so that you don't have to install all of those instances. Just install once and setup multiple "portable" instances.
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This software is confusing for me.
According to the below link, one can switch accounts within the navigator pane within one instance of the software.
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However, according to other sources, one would have to run multiple instances of MT5, which is kind of jury rigged and nonsensical in my view.
Basically I want to be able to switch from trading forex to futures using different brokers, and I want to do it all within one application. Can that be done? That sounds like a standard thing but then again, other industry standard options are not found in this software.