Amount will be available for withdrawal after: -158hours
Hello moderators,can anyone explain and solve this problem, please see the attached picture below:
Thanks in advance.
Best Regards...
This is usually a problem with the payment and is waiting to be cleared on the buyer's side.
Don't be impatient. The buyer has some rights and needs to have time to test the product. That's one reason for the latency of payments.
In case of problems the counterpart has a certain time to answer and argue.
Another reason is MQ's protection against being used for money laundry ...
All this causes latency but you'll get your money don't worry.
Don't be impatient. The buyer has some rights and needs to have time to test the product. That's one reason for the latency of payments.
In case of problems the counterpart has a certain time to answer and argue.
Another reason is MQ's protection against being used for money laundry ...
All this causes latency but you'll get your money don't worry.
Thanks for all,
Best Regards.
Hello,
this problem is solved !
Thanks for all !!!
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Hello moderators,can anyone explain and solve this problem, please see the attached picture below:
Thanks in advance.
Best Regards...