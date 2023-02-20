Amount will be available for withdrawal after: -158hours

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Hello moderators,

can anyone explain and solve this problem, please see the attached picture below:


Thanks in advance.

Best Regards...

 
Hasanboy Beknazarov:

Hello moderators,

can anyone explain and solve this problem, please see the attached picture below:


Thanks in advance.

Best Regards...

This is usually a problem with the payment and is waiting to be cleared on the buyer's side.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

This is usually a problem with the payment and is waiting to be cleared on the buyer's side.

OK, thanks for your answer.

Should I just wait in this case?

What happens if the customer(buyer) does not return to the MQL5.com?

 
Hasanboy Beknazarov #:

OK, thanks for your answer.

Should I just wait in this case?

What happens if the customer(buyer) does not return to the MQL5.com?

I would contact the Service Desk if I were you, in my experience these cases usually end in losing that transaction.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I would contact the Service Desk if I were you, in my experience these cases usually end in losing that transaction.

Of course, I contacted the "Service Desk" a few days ago and opened a new ticket. But for some reason this ticket did not progress and disappeared.

 

Don't be impatient. The buyer has some rights and needs to have time to test the product. That's one reason for the latency of payments.
In case of problems the counterpart has a certain time to answer and argue.

Another reason is MQ's protection against being used for money laundry ...

All this causes latency but you'll get your money don't worry.

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Don't be impatient. The buyer has some rights and needs to have time to test the product. That's one reason for the latency of payments.
In case of problems the counterpart has a certain time to answer and argue.

Another reason is MQ's protection against being used for money laundry ...

All this causes latency but you'll get your money don't worry.

Thanks for all,

Best Regards.

 

Hello,

this problem is solved !


Thanks for all !!!

[Deleted]  
Hasanboy Beknazarov #:Hello, this problem is solved ! Thanks for all !!!
Your thread is several months old. Did they only solve it now after 4 months?
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