WHY there is not country "INDIA" stocks ? in mql5 or mt5
Most of the broker have a website where they inform about the trading platforms and the symbols or fin. instruments they offer.
Another options would be google and broker compares...
what is the reason behind ??
Actually brokers who recognise or have deal with metaquotes will only offer MT4/MT5 platform, and when you login in with those broker servers then you will see indian stocks there in symbol list.
As already stated by @Carl Schreiber, discussing brokers is not allowed on the forum. You will have to do your own research to find brokers that offer Indian stocks as a tradable market on the platform.
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WHY there is not country "INDIA" stocks ? in mql5 or mt5
Carl Schreiber, 2022.10.26 08:20The selection of the symbols and the provided quotes are decisions of the broker. You have to look (yourself - broker discussions are not allowed here!) for brokers offering these shares ...
As already stated by @Carl Schreiber, discussing brokers is not allowed on the forum. You will have to do your own research to find brokers that offer Indian stocks as a tradable market on the platform.
sorry ... i don't now the rules and regulations.. please forget it.. i will delete this post after your reply.. or by default delete in 1 day
what is the reason behind ??
Yes there is an issue.They sell live data for 20 lacs INR on their website. They seems to be restricting user to use such facilities such as tick data as they only want to sell from their own side, and thus I think they do not partner with brokers or allow them to broadcast their information until a broker is interested to pay 20 lacs INR. Illegal broadcaster of India data may be available, but at some fee and high percent of data unreliability. There were some Free APIs available earlier but now the broker also stopped providing any updates to it recently. Its a pity that technology is backward in terms of quality of data in such exchange and even London metal exchange is not costly as India market live tick data
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what is the reason behind ??