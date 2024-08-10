Experts: Mean Reversion
One word to describe this thing...
- Trash
The test you see is from 01.01.2020-26.10.2022 where are 4 years with no profit ?
The backtest is partial and roughly tested, you can test it yourself, wait until the end and get better results in other pairs
OK, I misread the dates but the fact remains that from trade 400 to the end (about 400 trades and half the period) there is no profit at all.
Why bother to post a ' partial and roughly tested' backtest? If the creator can't produce a good backtest we must assume nobody can...
Because the CodeBase is not necessarily about profitable EAs — it's more about example code.
And besides, any strategy or EA is not a "one size fits all". It is a tool and like any tool, it takes knowledge and experience to be able to use a tool properly.It needs to be configured properly and used on the correct market or symbol, at the correct time.
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Mean Reversion:
Short description.
Author: Aharon Tzadik