TEXT OBJECTS
Hey how do we get text object to show inside a rectangle pannel mine engulfs the text objects
28846173:
Hey how do we get text object to show inside a rectangle pannel mine engulfs the text objects
Hey how do we get text object to show inside a rectangle pannel mine engulfs the text objects
Create the rectangle label first, then the text objects.
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