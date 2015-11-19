Experts: Smoothing Average
I modified your ea and tried using a % smoothing factor.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SmoothingAverage.mq4 | //| Rietsuiker | //| http://ak.fm | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Rietsuiker" #property link "http://ak.fm" #property version "0.01" //--- input parameters input int Period_MA=200; input double Risk=10; input double SmoothingPerc=1.4; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CurrentOrder; double MA; double MA2; double highpoint; double Lots=(AccountEquity()*Point*Risk); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Print("You're gonna get bankrupt m8"); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Print(AccountEquity()); Print(Lots); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- MA=iMA(NULL,0,Period_MA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); double Smoothing = SmoothingPerc*Ask/100.0; int ot= OrdersTotal(); if(ot==0) { if(Bid<MA+Smoothing) { OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,10,0,0); } else if(Ask>MA-Smoothing){ OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,10,0,0); } return; } if (ot>0) { OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS); if(OrderType()==OP_SELL && Bid>MA+Smoothing) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Ask,3,Red); } else if(OrderType()==OP_BUY && Ask<MA-Smoothing){ OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Bid,3,Red); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I modified your ea and tried using a % smoothing factor.
That's nice mate, you really improved it a bunch!
Using your modifications I altered some parameters and used it on the 5 minute chart:
Drawdown is still higher than you'd ultimately want, but it goes to show this EA has potential for different timeframes as it's definitely pointing upwards. The same settings also work well for USDCHF (M5).
Success at other currency pairs at present is patchy and inconsistent, I will have to implement better ways to manage risk in the future like an option for stoploss, takeprofit and trailingstop.
Could you also add the ability to set the magic number for the EA so we can test multiple versions of the EA on the same account and filter out the results per EA by magic number please?
Thanks
This project has been on hiatus for a while, I no longer believe that trading purely on trend is profitable. Thanks for the interest though, here's magic, stoploss and takeprofit:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SmoothingAverage.mq4 | //| Rietsuiker | //| http://ak.fm | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Rietsuiker, Enoch" #property link "http://ak.fm" #property version "0.01" //--- input parameters input int Period_MA=200; input double Lots=10; input double SmoothingPerc=1.4; input double TakeProfit=0; input double StopLoss=0; input double Magic=96969; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CurrentOrder; double MA; double SellTakeProfit; double BuyTakeProfit; double BuyStopLoss; double SellStopLoss; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Print(AccountEquity()); Print(Lots); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- if(TakeProfit==0) { SellTakeProfit= 0; BuyTakeProfit = 0; } else{ SellTakeProfit= Ask-TakeProfit * Point; BuyTakeProfit = Bid+TakeProfit * Point; } if(StopLoss==0) { BuyStopLoss= 0; SellStopLoss=0; } else{ BuyStopLoss=Bid-StopLoss*Point; SellStopLoss=Ask+StopLoss*Point; } MA=iMA(NULL,0,Period_MA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); double Smoothing=SmoothingPerc*Ask/100.0; int ot=OrdersTotal(); if(ot==0) { if(Bid<MA+Smoothing) { OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,10,SellStopLoss,SellTakeProfit,"SMA",Magic); } else if(Ask>MA-Smoothing){ OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,10,BuyStopLoss,BuyTakeProfit,"SMA",Magic); } return; } if(ot>0) { OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS); if(OrderType()==OP_SELL && Bid>MA+Smoothing) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Ask,3,Red); } else if(OrderType()==OP_BUY && Ask<MA-Smoothing){ OrderClose(OrderTicket(),Lots,Bid,3,Red); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hi Rietsuiker,
Thanks for sharing.
How may I download the latest version?
Thanks.
Hi Rietsuiker,
Thanks for sharing.
How may I download the latest version?
Thanks.
Thanks.
It hasn't made any trades yet. I have it on M5 & H1 settings since last month maybe doesn't trade often?
Regards.
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Smoothing Average:
This EA is based on 1 moving average indicator, the exit and entry points are determined by a "smoothing factor".
Author: Rietsuiker