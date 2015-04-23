Why my live data has 10 points spread, whereas on the same day, the history data has 20 points spread?

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 On live data, the spread is about 10 points:

 

 

 

However, one day later, when I test EA with the tick data on the same day, the spread is 20 points.

Question: 

1. Why history spread is twice the live spread?

 

2. Is there a way to set history spread?

 

Thanks!

 
nicolasxu:

 On live data, the spread is about 10 points:

 

 

 

However, one day later, when I test EA with the tick data on the same day, the spread is 20 points.

Question: 

1. Why history spread is twice the live spread?

 

2. Is there a way to set history spread?

 

Thanks!

MT4 or 5 mate?
 
Filter:
MT4 or 5 mate?
MT5. Do you have the same experience? 
 
nicolasxu:
MT5. Do you have the same experience? 
No I can't say that I have had that experience. If you have the data to back up your theory then I suggest contacting the service desk.

Cheers
 
I believe its using the highest spread recorded on ever bar.
 
doshur:
I believe its using the highest spread recorded on ever bar.
Ahhh, actually you could be right there, I remember someone else had a similar issue a couple of weeks ago and MQL responded that the spread was an average across the bar.....
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