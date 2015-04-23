Why my live data has 10 points spread, whereas on the same day, the history data has 20 points spread?
nicolasxu:MT4 or 5 mate?
On live data, the spread is about 10 points:
However, one day later, when I test EA with the tick data on the same day, the spread is 20 points.
Question:
1. Why history spread is twice the live spread?
2. Is there a way to set history spread?
Thanks!
Filter:MT5. Do you have the same experience?
MT4 or 5 mate?
MT4 or 5 mate?
nicolasxu:No I can't say that I have had that experience. If you have the data to back up your theory then I suggest contacting the service desk.
MT5. Do you have the same experience?
MT5. Do you have the same experience?
Cheers
I believe its using the highest spread recorded on ever bar.
doshur:Ahhh, actually you could be right there, I remember someone else had a similar issue a couple of weeks ago and MQL responded that the spread was an average across the bar.....
I believe its using the highest spread recorded on ever bar.
I believe its using the highest spread recorded on ever bar.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
On live data, the spread is about 10 points:
However, one day later, when I test EA with the tick data on the same day, the spread is 20 points.
Question:
1. Why history spread is twice the live spread?
2. Is there a way to set history spread?
Thanks!