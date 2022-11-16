MT5 Account a Order can not Delete ，But use margin， Why ？
Ask your broker
try close by clicking "X" next to request adding.
If not helped try to restart your terminal (close and open your metatrader).
If not helped try to restart your terminal (close and open your metatrader).
Could it be that the market is closed?
Lejie Wang #: picture3，Failed cancel order ... at market (Invalid request)
And the first shows that it is already open. Can't cancel, must close.
I've seen this on MT4, open order, but terminal thinks it's pending. Close the terminal, wait 15 seconds for everything to be written to disk, restart the terminal.
In my case, I have the same account for MT5 and for profitpro. What I noticed was, even in simulation mode on profit pro, some orders get stuck there and I have to manually cancel there. Not sure if that was your case, but adding here to help people that could face the same issue.
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This order Expiration date also auto postpone ，i can not delete or edit ，Do you see this bug ？
this is a EA order .
i send darwinex support email，they said IT department will see，but it past about a month .