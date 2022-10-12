buffer call
Your sample code has no meaning. It does not even compile.
Please read the documentation on the use of iCustom for reading the buffer data from Custom Indicators.
- docs.mql4.com
Your sample code has no meaning. It does not even compile.
Please read the documentation on the use of iCustom for reading the buffer data from Custom Indicators.
this is how i do the icustom call ,
double indi(int buffer, int shift) { return iCustom(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT,BPRO, copyright, signaldentifier, PeriodHL, ArrowsIdentifier, AnGap, AmBUY, ArSELL, CodBUY, CodSEL, ArrSize, SoundFile, SIGNALBAR, AlertsMessage, AlertsSound, AlertsEmail, AlertsMobile, buffer, shift); }
Then ...
- Explain in detail what is the exact issue you are having, and ...
- Show all relevant code otherwise we can't help you much.
Hopefully you have been using "Print" to output the relevant data at the necessary steps to debug your code, or you have been using the "debugger" for that. In either case, please show the log output of those prints, as well as screenshots of the chart data relevant to those prints. Without the necessary information and a detailed explanation of the difficulty you are facing we will not be able to offer any assistance.
For now, as per the Data Window display, buffer 0 is "ArrowUP" with positive values where an up arrow appears, and buffer 1 is "ArrowDN" with negative values where a down arrow appears. Please also note, that the arrows themselves are drawn as graphic objects and not as buffer plots.
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hey can someone assist me with buffer call for this indicator
find attached indicator
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