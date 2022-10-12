text highlight

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how do we highlight multiple specific  string text in metaeditor  example in the picture below if i want to selected the circled tex t all at once  instead on one by one 
[Deleted]  
28846173: how do we highlight multiple specific  string text in metaeditor  example in the picture below if i want to selected the circled tex t all at once  instead on one by one 
MetaEditor does not have that ability. You will have to use another code editor with that ability.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
MetaEditor does not have that ability. You will have to use another code editor with that ability.

thank you brother

 
28846173:
how do we highlight multiple specific  string text in metaeditor  example in the picture below if i want to selected the circled tex t all at once  instead on one by one 

Goto Tools/Options  change the  colour for Comments,  this will be for all comments, line numbers etc. it is a colour change though not highlight

[Deleted]  
Paul Anscombe #:Goto Tools/Options  change the  colour for Comments,  this will be for all comments, line numbers etc.
The OP is not wanting just to "view" it. He wants to be able to select it isolated from the rest. That is what he means by "highlight", the selection "highlight". Probably so that he can then copy only the comments in a single step.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
The OP is not wanting just to "view" it. He wants to be able to select it isolated from the rest. That is what he means by "highlight", the selection "highlight". Probably so that he can then copy only the comments in a single step.

yes I see,  doh :)

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