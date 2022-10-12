text highlight
how do we highlight multiple specific string text in metaeditor example in the picture below if i want to selected the circled tex t all at once instead on one by one
28846173: how do we highlight multiple specific string text in metaeditor example in the picture below if i want to selected the circled tex t all at once instead on one by oneMetaEditor does not have that ability. You will have to use another code editor with that ability.
28846173:
how do we highlight multiple specific string text in metaeditor example in the picture below if i want to selected the circled tex t all at once instead on one by one
how do we highlight multiple specific string text in metaeditor example in the picture below if i want to selected the circled tex t all at once instead on one by one
Goto Tools/Options change the colour for Comments, this will be for all comments, line numbers etc. it is a colour change though not highlight
Paul Anscombe #:Goto Tools/Options change the colour for Comments, this will be for all comments, line numbers etc.The OP is not wanting just to "view" it. He wants to be able to select it isolated from the rest. That is what he means by "highlight", the selection "highlight". Probably so that he can then copy only the comments in a single step.
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