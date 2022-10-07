Pending trade not getting closed even after expiration time
Some brokers do not support Expirations on orders and have to be manually deleted. Verify the case with the broker.
Also remember that expirations that occur outside of trading hours, will remain active until the trading session starts again.
Some brokers to not support Expirations on orders and have to be manually deleted. Verify the case with the broker.
Also remember that expirations that occur outside of trading hours, will remain active until the trading session starts again.
My order was within the trading hours so its not the reason. It's one of the inbuilt function of mt4 software right? Anything to do with the broker? I will check with them also. Thanks
Did I not answer that already? — "Some brokers do not support Expirations on orders and have to be manually deleted. Verify the case with the broker."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pending trade not getting closed even after expiration time
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.10.06 16:10
Some brokers to not support Expirations on orders and have to be manually deleted. Verify the case with the broker.
Also remember that expirations that occur outside of trading hours, will remain active until the trading session starts again.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
Any one knows why the pending order stays in order window even after the expiry time in MT4? I know the expiry time should be current time + 10 min. I followed the same but the order is not getting deleted after the time I entered. Is there any other settings I need to do?