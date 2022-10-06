Editing EA Name ( In Market Description ) After Publishing
Unfortunately, this MENU looks a little different now and I can't find this option there. Problem is, that I did annoying mistake in the TITLE of my latest utility. I mean only title description, the file title is fine, as EA works very well. Of course I have noticed very quick ( unfortunately after publishing ), but now I have to capitulate, I found no way to rectify it... Postscriptum if it is impossible, could I at least hide it somehow and upload again with one word changed in the description I heard also somewhere about "HIDE" option, but it is not displaying on my profil.......
It's not possible to change the name of Market product after you published it. You can however, hide the product, and publish a new one.
To do so, first "edit" it, the click on the "Hide from Market" button. It will then be moved to the "Hidden" tab of the "My Products" section.
It's not possible to change the name of Market product after you published it. You can however, hide the product, and publish a new one.
To do so, first "edit" it, the click on the "Hide from Market" button. It will then be moved to the "Hidden" tab of the "My Products" section.
Thanks Fernando !
Indeed, there is a "Hide" button.
Sory for littering the forum, but i spent a lot of time figuring out a way to edit this.
Best Regards ;)
You are welcome!
Thanks !
New issues appears :
I am using the same compilator that 3-4 hours ago
Has something changed during last hours ?
I could upload this before, and now it is not possible....
Of course i am using #property strict directive and this file has ex4 extension. I did not change anything
Also, after a few attemptions of file uploading, I have alert, that program with the same name already exist
EDIT :
I have found solution
I have changed source file a bit, adding following function :
void DoNothing
{
}
Well, After this I have uploaded EX4 file :D
I could upload this before, and now it is not possible.... Of course i am using #property strict directive and this file has ex4 extension. I did not change anything
Also, after a few attemptions of file uploading, I have alert, that program with the same name already exist
EDIT :
I have found solution
I have changed source file a bit, adding following function :
Well, After this I have uploaded EX4 file :D
I assume you publishing an MT4 product. Are you perhaps using the old style MQL4 code "init()" and "start()"?
You should update to MQL4+ style with OnInit() and OnTick() and with "#property strict".
I assume you publishing an MT4 product. Are you perhaps using the old style MQL4 code "init()" and "start()"?
You should update to MQL4+ style with OnInit() and OnTick() and with "#property strict".
Yes, I am publishing MT4 products,
I still can't mobilize myself to start MQL5. Sorry for posting here instead MQL4, after logging on I am redirecting here...
Actually now I noticed this post should not be below in MQL4 instead in General. I'll be remember in future.
Yes, I am using OnInit(), OnTick() and #property strict
Actually I have started learning MQL4 about 6 months ago, so I have never met old style functions.
Since I have started learning MQL4 and downloaded my 1st MT4, I have this functions in MQL4+ style in templates.
Thanks for help, problem was somewhere else, I guess it is matter of replacing hidden files
Now it is fine, upload suceed.
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Hello !
Of course, I have used "search" option, to find solution for question in title above.
I have found this :
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/365937
Unfortunately, this MENU looks a little different now and I can't find this option there.
Problem is, that I did annoying mistake in the TITLE of my latest utility.
I mean only title description, the file title is fine, as EA works very well.
Of course I have noticed very quick ( unfortunately after publishing ), but now I have to capitulate, I found no way to rectify it...
Postscriptum
if it is impossible, could I at least hide it somehow and upload again with one word changed in the description
I heard also somewhere about "HIDE" option, but it is not displaying on my profil.......