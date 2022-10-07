Newbie MT5 Agent Manager question
Are you perhaps making use of your i7 laptop for personal everyday use?
Are you perhaps playing games on it, or running a Torrent client on it?
Is the hard drive perhaps highly fragmented or only a small percentage of it free?
All of these factors, can severely reduce your PR on that machine.
When a PR is way below 100, the MQL5 Cloud simply ignores it. It is simply to slow for general public use by the cloud.
EDIT: I am not sure but I think the minimum is a PR of 80 for it to be accepted.
Are you perhaps making use of your i7 laptop for personal everyday use?
Are you perhaps playing games on it, or running a Torrent client on it?
Is the hard drive perhaps highly fragmented or only a small percentage of it free?
All of these factors, can severely reduce your PR on that machine.
When a PR is way below 100, the MQL5 Cloud simply ignores it. It is simply to slow for general public use by the cloud.
EDIT: I am not sure but I think the minimum is a PR of 80 for it to be accepted.
The answers to all of your questions are; No. It's a completely clean machine used only for MT5, just as the i5 is. They both run 24/7 and other than normal Windows background services, MT5 is the only thing running. They don't even download and install Win updates until I tell them to.
I believe you're right in that a minimum PR is "required" (80 or 50). However, this machine had processed 5mb of data, much more than the i5 did, without "completing a task" or generating a payment. Which is another frustration. The machine is being used. Why do agents not get paid for their time/effort just because someone's software didn't work out. The agents were used and performed work.
What build are you using? Make sure you are using a broker release build and not a "beta" build?
Are you sure you placed your MQL5 Community ID on the setups?
This is the PR I'm getting with my setup when under simultaneous use by other applications at the same time as MetaTester.
... HP-ENVY 27", Intel Core i7-4790T @ 2.70GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (OCZ-TRION100), Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
This is the PR I'm getting with my setup when under simultaneous use by other applications at the same time as MetaTester.
... HP-ENVY 27", Intel Core i7-4790T @ 2.70GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (OCZ-TRION100), Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Build 3446, yup
Sell computing resources, yup
Account name. Yup
My CPU is a 4th Gen, i7-4210. It's a laptop and "only" has 8gb RAM but that's enough to support 2 agents on this 2 core processor. It does nothing but MT5. I don't use either machine for any other purpose. I'm at a loss to understand. I'm close to taking this machine off the network. It costs me $2 per day in electricity to run it and it's producing nothing.
My CPU is a 4th Gen, i7-4210. It's a laptop and "only" has 8gb RAM but that's enough to support 2 agents on this 2 core processor. It does nothing but MT5. I don't use either machine for any other purpose. I'm at a loss to understand. I'm close to taking this machine off the network. It costs me $2 per day in electricity to run it and it's producing nothing.
There is no such processor. It sounds like you have an i5-4210U CPU, so dual-core @ 1.70GHz. I would expect a PR around 100 on that—too low for any serious work. You can double-check to make sure your laptop is set to the Balanced power profile (and not Power saver), but there's not much else you can do to help it out. The High performance profile is not recommended as it will just make the laptop run hotter and use more electricity while idle, reducing available thermal capacity for when work does come around.
If you provide the name of the other CPU here, a comparison could be made to try and explain how it is getting a higher score. However, you will need a top of the line CPU to earn anywhere near $2/day...
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I installed MT5 Agent Manager on an i3 laptop (Windows 10). Two agents were created and showed up almost immediately on my profile. Each of the two agents were given a PR of 121. They've been running a few days and have earned 24 cents!
The following day, I installed MT5 Agent Manager on an i7 laptop (Win 10). Two agents were created. After 5 days of running, these agents still did not appear in my Agents list on my Profile page even though the Agent Manager showed they had processed 5+mb of data. Going to cloud.mql5.com and clicking the "statistics" button, all of my agents appear. As mentioned, the i3 agents have a PR of 121. The i7 agents show a PR of 50. How is that possible? Both machines have 8gb RAM, 1tb HDD and run at 2.5Ghz. The i3 is a 3d gen processor. The i7 is a 4th Gen processor.
How can the more advanced processor have a PR less than half of the less advanced processor?
Why do all my agents appear in "cloud.mql5.com" "Statistics" but the i7 Agents do not appear in the Agents list on my Profile page?
Thanks