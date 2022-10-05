NormalizeDouble rounding ?
That is correct. Rounding to two digits would result in 0.10, so 0.1 is correct!
You asked for "rounding" and not "truncation" or "floor". NormalizeDouble rounds the value — "Rounding floating point number to a specified accuracy."
- www.mql5.com
There is no workaround because it is mathematically correct. It's not a bug. If you don't want to "round", then use "floor" instead.
EDIT:
floor( x * 100.0 ) / 100.0; // Two digit truncation
I don't want to round, nor to floor. I want to normalize.
I want 2 digits on that double. it is not negligible, do you know the value of the first 2 digits of a double in btc ? It's $2000.
I want 2 digits on that double. it is not negligible, do you know the value of the first 2 digits of a double in btc ? It's $2000.
normalize is rounding ... read the documentation ... NormalizeDouble rounds the value — "Rounding floating point number to a specified accuracy."
The requirement you have explained is the same as floor/truncation.
If the original value is 0.09906800, then for two digits ...
- Rounding gives 0.10
- Normalising (which is rounding) gives 0.10
- Floor (which is truncation) gives 0.09
- Ceiling gives 0.10
The floor doesn't work.
void OnStart() { double x = 9906.8 / 100000; printf("x = %s",DoubleToString(x)); printf("ND(x) = %g",MathFloor(x)); }
2022.10.05 13:55:20.546 NB (EURUSD,H1) x = 0.09906800 2022.10.05 13:55:20.546 NB (EURUSD,H1) MF(x) = 0(at least not as you said)
Learn to read the documentation properly please.floor( x * 100.0 ) / 100.0; // Two digit truncation
I gone with the strings but the floor ok !
void OnStart() { double x = 9906.8 / 100000; printf("x = %s",DoubleToString(x)); printf("ND(x) = %g",StringToDouble(StringSubstr(DoubleToString(x,3),0,StringLen(DoubleToString(x,3))-1))); printf("Floor : %g",floor(x*100.0 )/100.0); }
2022.10.05 14:07:23.384 Tst (EURUSD,H1) x = 0.09906800 2022.10.05 14:07:23.384 Tst (EURUSD,H1) ND(x) = 0.09 2022.10.05 14:07:23.384 Tst (EURUSD,H1) Floor : 0.09
thank you fernando ! have a nice day ! 👍
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returns :
I've asked 2 digits, two digits are 0.09 ; not 0.09 rounded to 0.1