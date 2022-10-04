Why are the ticks not copied to the custom symbol?
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I am copying ticks from symbol to Custom symbol. I get holes in history.
This is the script.
This is the output.
Why the CopyTicksRange from custom symbol is 0?
This is the history holes. Why are there a history holes?
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