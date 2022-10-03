SAR Calcualtion in MT5 vs MT4
Bas Ro: Does anyone know if MT5 use a different way to calculate Parabolic SAR indicator vs. MT4? If you do a comparison of SAR indicator using same settings, currency and broker on MT4 vs. MT5 you get very different SAR values (see attached screenshot). The difference is big enough to even change trend direction as you can see in the part circles (left is MT4, right is MT5, SAR is the orange dots, settings are shown in screenshot). Is this a bug or is there a change in how SAR is calculated in MT5? (i didnt find any info on this in documentation)They are calculated the same way, but the data feed for the two platforms can be different.
You are right, i completely missed that, very small differences but apparently enough to change it.
Didnt expect different data in MT5 from same broker, a bit surprising but good to know :)
thanks for your response!
Bas Ro #: You are right, i completely missed that, very small differences but apparently enough to change it. Didnt expect different data in MT5 from same broker, a bit surprising but good to know :) thanks for your response!
You are welcome!
It is almost always different, even on the same broker. The two platforms have a different customer/trader pool, especially on dealing-desk or demo accounts.
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Hello,
Does anyone know if MT5 use a different way to calculate Parabolic SAR indicator vs. MT4?
If you do a comparison of SAR indicator using same settings, currency and broker on MT4 vs. MT5 you get very different SAR values (see attached screenshot).
The difference is big enough to even change trend direction as you can see in the part circles (left is MT4, right is MT5, SAR is the orange dots, settings are shown in screenshot). Is this a bug or is there a change in how SAR is calculated in MT5? (i didnt find any info on this in documentation)
thanks in advance for any info