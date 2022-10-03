Issue with Least Square Regression code. Mismatch with Google doc LINEST

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I have code a LSR function based off of https://techimperialist.com/ai-ml/a-simple-introduction-to-linear-regression-the-least-square-method/

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       LStest.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   double Difference[3] = {-4.18,-1.04,6.22};
   double Lagged[3] = {2.10,-2.08,-3.12};
   
   LeastSquare(Difference,Lagged);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void LeastSquare(double &x[],double &y[])
{
  double _MeanX= mean(x);
  double _MeanY = mean(y);
  

  double SlopeNumerator=0;
  double SlopeDenominator=0;
  for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(x); i++) {
      SlopeNumerator += (x[i]-_MeanX)*(y[i]-_MeanY);
      SlopeDenominator += MathPow((x[i]-_MeanX),2);
  } 
  double LeastSquareSlope = SlopeNumerator/SlopeDenominator;
  double LeastSquareIntercept = _MeanY- (LeastSquareSlope*_MeanX);
  
  Print ("LeastSquareSlope ",LeastSquareSlope); 
  Print ("LeastSquareIntercept ",LeastSquareIntercept); 
}

template<typename T>
T mean(T &arr[])
  {
//---
   T mean=0;
   int length=ArraySize(arr);
//---
   for(int i=0; i<length; i++)
     {
      mean+=arr[i];
     }
   mean/=length;
//---
   return(mean);
  }

Output

2022.10.03 16:06:08.039 LStest (EURCHF,H1)      LeastSquareSlope -0.4390841061061156
2022.10.03 16:06:08.039 LStest (EURCHF,H1)      LeastSquareIntercept -0.8869719646312949


Now, using the same values for input in google docs the results are very different



According to the Docs, the formula uses the least square method. 


Why is there a huge difference? Is my code missing a processing step of some sorts? Unfortunately math is my weakest link so maybe a Math wizzard could help me in the right direction.

 
Enrique Dangeroux:

I have code a LSR function based off of https://techimperialist.com/ai-ml/a-simple-introduction-to-linear-regression-the-least-square-method/

Output


Now, using the same values for input in google docs the results are very different



According to the Docs, the formula uses the least square method. 


Why is there a huge difference? Is my code missing a processing step of some sorts? Unfortunately math is my weakest link so maybe a Math wizzard could help me in the right direction.

In LINEST , you have sent the axis inverse to the way you did on your code . 

Try LINEST(H4:H6,D4:D6,1,0) its the same 

 

The order in my code and on google docs is the same. {edit, i see what you mean, LINEST input is y,x. Mine x,y} 

If i reverse the order in docs as per your suggestion, it does not match either.


 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

The order in my code and on google docs is the same. {edit, i see what you mean, LINEST input is y,x. Mine x,y} 

If i reverse the order in docs as per your suggestion, it does not match either.


Yes indeed , but set 

LINEST(y[],x[],1,0) 


 

Indeed, then it is the same.

Is it not strange the slope coefficient becomes different with the  calculate_b  flag set true instead of false? Or am i missing something (again)?

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

Indeed, then it is the same.

Is it not strange the slope coefficient becomes different with the  calculate_b  flag set true instead of false? Or am i missing something (again)?

i guess that's what they mean with " i.e. forces the curve fit to pass through the origin." although i don't understand how they alter the calculation for that.

 

I guess that explains it indeed.

On your screenshot i notice the -0.88.. number, is this output from LINEST or did you use another function to calculate it?

If i put the Verbose flag to false, it prints no Intercept, and if i set to true i get another intercept number 


 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

I guess that explains it indeed.

On your screenshot i notice the -0.88.. number, is this output from LINEST or did you use another function to calculate it?

If i put the Verbose flag to false, it prints no Intercept, and if i set to true i get another intercept number 


Actually , what i said was stupid sorry , what they mean is if you return no intercept then ofcourse the slope goes through the origin .

the -0.88 is the intercept , that is how the linest prints , i just picked one cell . 

Your 0.274 value is not the intercept , its the  The standard error value for the slope 


 

Clear. Thanks so much for helping!

{edit Correct, i miss-labeled which lead to my confusion. It is indeed the standard error.}

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