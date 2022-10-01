Does anyone know how to configure the opencl environment?
Not sure I was thinking Nvidia can process opencl natively... there is a microsoft opencl compatibility pack for AMD based GPUs. Because AMD dropped opencl support in 2016. But maybe the pack is for both, hope that helps.
Tobias Johannes Zimmer # :
Not sure I was thinking Nvidia can process opencl natively... there is a microsoft opencl compatibility pack for AMD based GPUs. Because AMD dropped opencl support in 2016. But maybe the pack is for both, hope that helps.
It's a pity that MQL5 failed to choose the CUDA architecture.
After installing the OPENCL driver in MQL5, is it necessary to add the installation location information in the Linker ?
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The graphics card is NVDIA GTX550TI, the latest driver of this model is installed, and CUDA 9.1 is also installed, but after opening MT5, the following picture is still displayed, please advise how to install it to use opencl normally, thank you!