mt4 common eror
I found two servers in MT4:
Anyway, you should ask your broker for support about exact name of the server and the availability of it in MT4 for example (because it has nothing to do with our forum sorry).
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unsure on how to fix this, i have more than enough funds in account to place trades and set my TP and SL correctly.
i cant find ICmarketslive18 on the broker list