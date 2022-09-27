The signal temporaly disabled for new subscription
Nothing we can do in case the signal is disabled for new subscription ... just wait when it will be available for subscription:
And as I see - it is free signal so when it is available for subscription so you can subscribe to it by using your demo account (it is impossible to subscribe to free signal using real/live account).
thank you for your answer.
Of course, it is applied in the demo account.
But it's frustrating that there is no solution.
I'll try contacting support
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The signal topology is disabled for new subscriptions is displayed, but tell me the solution