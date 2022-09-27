Do you trade or have you ever traded “VIX” via CFDs ?
The main purpose of this topic is for the general discussion of the VIX CFDs.
In order to adhere to the forum rules, I respectfully request that there be no discussion about brokers, market products, signals, nor any 3rd party references.
You are free to discuss how these markets behave, your observations, or general impressions. You can discuss outlooks, strategies, Indicators or Expert Advisors, but if you do, they should be open source, either available in the CodeBase or the source provided in the forum.
Please don't discuss forecasts or predictions, or your trade journals. The thread is just a general discussion for those that wish to know more about Trading VIX via CFD or wish to share their observations about the behaviour of the symbols
Please have the decency of rewriting things in your own words instead of plagiarising my words verbatim, especially without credit. In many countries, it is in fact, considered a crime to do so.
My broker offers a wide variety of VIX CFDs.
Both their volatility is so high especially VIX 75.
Plagiarism is the representation of another author's language, thoughts, ideas, or expressions as one's own original work. In educational contexts, there are differing definitions of plagiarism depending on the institution. Plagiarism is considered a violation of academic integrity such as truth and knowledge through intellectual and personal honesty in learning, teaching, research, fairness, respect and responsibility, and a breach of journalistic ethics. It is subject to sanctions such as penalties, suspension, expulsion from school or work, substantial fines and even imprisonment. Wikipedia
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The main purpose of this topic is for the general discussion of the VIX CFDs.
In order to adhere to the forum rules, I respectfully request that there be no discussion about brokers, market products, signals, nor any 3rd party references.
You are free to discuss how these markets behave, your observations, or general impressions. You can discuss outlooks, strategies, Indicators or Expert Advisors, but if you do, they should be open source, either available in the CodeBase or the source provided in the forum.
Please don't discuss forecasts or predictions, or your trade journals. The thread is just a general discussion for those that wish to know more about Trading VIX via CFD or wish to share their observations about the behaviour of the symbols