Back to MT4 after 15+ years: old MQL4 code still compatible?
octopusgarden: I had developped a number of expert indicators, scripts etc. back in the day. I have kept a copy of them and I want to use them again. My question: are old MQL4 indicators still compatible with the current version of MT4? If so, when can I copy my old files, in order to have them work? I ask because MT4 used to have folders such as /experts/indicators , /expert/scripts , /templates with my custom files, but I can not find the same folder structure in the current installation of MT4.
Most old code, should work, but may need to be recompiled. It depends! You will have to try and see. Some will work as is, some will need to be recompiled, and some may need to be changed slightly due to variable names that are now considered reserved. One thing to note is that variables names that use a "." in them are no longer allowed, as that is now part of OOP syntax.
The folder and file structure is also different now ...
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Hi,
I had developped a number of expert indicators, scripts etc. back in the day.
I have kept a copy of them and I want to use them again.
My question: are old MQL4 indicators still compatible with the current version of MT4?
If so, when can I copy my old files, in order to have them work?
I ask because MT4 used to have folders such as /experts/indicators , /expert/scripts , /templates with my custom files, but I can not find the same folder structure in the current installation of MT4.
Thanks in advance for your help,
OG