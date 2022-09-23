MT5 login requests numerical login

New comment
 

Hi, I have a login with both numbers and alphabets. However, MT5 login does not accept that. It says unacceptable character and only numbers are accepted. Any solution, am I missing something? 

Thank you 


Firnas

 

MT5 login means: login to your trading account (demo or live/real), right?
if yes so the login to the trading account = the number of your trading account.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

MT5 login means: login to your trading account (demo or live/real), right?
if yes so the login to the trading account = the number of your trading account.

Yes, thank you. Where do I find my trading account number? I checked the mail box and that information did not help.
 
Firnas21 #:
Yes, thank you. Where do I find my trading account number? I checked the mail box and that information did not help.

Some brokers sent account number and passwords to email - in case you are having the real/live account (ask your broker about it in case you are having real/live account with them).

As to demo account so you can create the other demo accounts (as many demo accounts as you want for many Metatrade brokers).
New comment